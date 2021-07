Not enough savagery. That’s what Big Brother 23 houseguest Travis Long credits to him being the first one sent packing during the Thursday, July 15, live eviction. Us Weekly caught up with the 22-year-old tech sales consultant after his ousting where he recognized his lack of strategy in the first week of the game. “I fell for some big homies in the house really early,” Travis told Us. “And I think I held our personal relationships above my own strategy, and I had the poorly calculated mindset to assume that they held our personal relationship over their own strategy as well.”