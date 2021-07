Can you remember the last time you walked into the theatre at North Coast Rep? The reveal of Marty Burnett’s set inviting you in and setting the tone for the evening as you made your way to your seats, perhaps waving to old friends while waiting in anticipation for the lights to go down. The simple joy of being part of an audience that is made up of people with a myriad of different backgrounds brought together to witness a unique, live performance that will never quite be the same again. There really is something magical about it.