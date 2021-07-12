Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Sean Mahone Earns Academic All-American Honors

By Christopher Hall
Posted by 
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 18 days ago

On Monday, West Virginia University senior safety Sean Mahone was named to Academic All-America second-team presented by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) as announced today by the organization.

It is the 29th time a West Virginia football player has been named to the team and the first since linebacker Reed Williams was named to the team in 2009.

In the classroom, Mahone posted a 3.6 grade point average, while earning his bachelor’s degree in management information systems. He finished his master’s of business administration degree this May, posting a 3.69 GPA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qORs3_0auduHdZ00
Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Mahone, an All-Big 12 Conference second team selection by PFF College, started all 10 games at safety for WVU in 2020. The four-time Academic All-Big 12 selection was the Mountaineers fifth-leading tackler with 54 stops, including 34 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. He also had four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery. Mahone led WVU in tackles as a junior with 80 stops, including two sacks, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and a pass breakup.

The Academic All-American team members are awarded by CoSIDA to the most accomplished student-athletes fo academic and athletic achievement each year since 1952. It is the longest-running and most prestigious academic and athletic award for student-athletes

All nominees must have a GPA of 3.3 or above and be a starter or important reserve. The nominating and voting privileges are held exclusively by CoSIDA members on behalf of student-athletes from throughout the NCAA,

NAIA, Two-year Colleges and Canadian institutions. The members vote on Academic All-District® teams within their division and district. The all-district selections advance to the national ballot where members vote for Academic All-America® teams within their division. Awards for All-District, All-America and All-America of the Year in each sport are sent to the schools for distribution and/or display.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
269
Followers
797
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic All America#American Football#Academic All America#Gpa#Pff College#Cosida#Naia#Canadian#Facebook#Twitter Si Wvu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

It's Official: SEC Votes in Oklahoma, Texas

It’s a new day for Oklahoma. The Sooners locked arms with arch-rival Texas on Thursday and took one giant leap for college football as the newest members of the Southeastern Conference. SEC presidents and chancellors voted 14-0 Thursday to admit the Sooners and Longhorns. A timeline for the transition to...
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

Top WVU WR Target Postpones Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee offers quarterback Avery Johnson

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback prospect Avery Johnson. “Blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Johnson said on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback prospect is from Maize High School in Maize,...
Oklahoma StateJackson Free Press

Texas and Oklahoma Likely Heading to the SEC

The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Oklahoma announced Tuesday, July 27, that they intend to leave the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference. Multiple reports state these moves from the Longhorns and Sooners have been in the works for some time. This is a seismic...
College SportsMinot Daily News

NDSU’s Gunnells earns third consecutive Academic All-District honor

North Dakota State University track and field athlete Shelby Gunnells was named to the Academic All-District 6 team for Division I women’s track and field and cross country, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Thursday. This is the third consecutive Academic All-District selection for Gunnells, who was...
Shawnee, OHnewswatchman.com

Kline earns first career CoSIDA Academic All-District honor

Fresh off a year where he rewrote the single-season home run record book, Jacob Kline continues to pile onto a personally amazing 2021 as the junior obtained CoSIDA-NAIA Academic All-District 1 Baseball honors for his work academically and athletically. Kline, who capped off a fantastic season by breaking the Shawnee...
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

SIUE tennis team receives All-Academic honors

EDWARDSVILLE — The SIUE women’s tennis program was awarded 2021 All-Academic Team honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, the ITA announced. Five Cougar student-athletes were also individually recognized as ITA Scholar-Athletes. The Cougars accumulated a 3.567 grade point average during the Fall 2020 semester and improved on that mark in...
Sportsbigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewis-Clark State Warrior Volleyball Earns Prestigious AVCA All-Academic Team Honor

LEWISTON - In the fall, seven Lewis-Clark State Warrior Volleyball players were named Academic All-Cascade Conference, helping the team meet a major goal for the 2020-21 school year of reaching a team GPA of 3.41. As a result, the team has been named an AVCA All-Academic Team for just the second time in program history for its efforts.
Winona Lake, INinkfreenews.com

Harrington Earns All-Academic Nod

WINONA LAKE – Grace College’s volleyball team saw its senior setter earn academic honors. Gabbey Harrington’s work in the classroom earned her a place on the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team. Harrington posted a stellar 3.98 GPA while majoring in health science/chemistry. She led Grace by producing 682 assists and was...
New Orleans, LAPicayune Item

Ole Miss Track & Field earns USTFCCCA All-Academic honors

NEW ORLEANS – Ole Miss track & field had 22 total student-athletes named USTFCCCA All-Academic, while both the Rebel men’s and women’s team earned the team distinction as well in the USTFCCCA’s yearly academic awards release on Thursday. Nearly 2,000 Division I student-athletes earned the distinction for 2021. To be...
Arkansas StateKait 8

Bennett Pascoe & Babette Vandeput earn Academic All-District honors

A pair of Arkansas State track and field standouts were honored for their success in competition and in the classroom on Thursday, as A-State’s Bennett Pascoe and Babette Vandeput received Academic All-District honors by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for...
Evansville, INcity-countyobserver.com

USI’s Comastri, Nolan Earn Academic Honor

University of Southern Indiana Cross Country/Track & Field seniors Jennifer Comastri (Indianapolis, Indiana) and Austin Nolan (Evansville, Indiana) have been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District IV teams in a vote by the Midwest Region’s SIDs. Comastri is earning Academic All-District honors for the...
SportsIndependent

Walsh, Malone track and field athletes earn national all-academic honors

Eleven Walsh athletes and three from Malone are on this year's NCAA Division II All-Academic Track and Field Team. Here are the area all-academic track and field selections and their majors. WALSH. Jared Bugaj, Exercise Science. Jacob Caniford, MBA. Lane Knoch, Criminal Justice/GFA. Noah Murray, Business-Accounting. Jacob Ott, Nursing. Drew...
Ann Arbor, MImgoblue

Record Number of Wolverines Earn AHCA Academic Honors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- A record five members of the University of Michigan ice hockey team have been named 2020-21 Krampade All-American Scholars by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA), the organization announced Monday (July 19). Captains Jack Becker and Strauss Mann captured the honors along with freshmen Matty Beniers,...
Brenham, TXBryan College Station Eagle

Seven Blinn teams earn national academic honors

BRENHAM — Seven Blinn sports programs were named NJCAA academic teams of the year for 2020-21 by maintaining a minimum grade-point average of 3.0. The teams include baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball. The volleyball team led the group with a team GPA of 3.57 followed by softball (3.48) and men’s golf (3.36).
Batavia, NYThe Daily News Online

Stewart earns All-American honors with quarterfinal victory at USA Wrestling Greco-Roman Nationals

FARGO, N.D. — If at first you don’t succeed try, try again. Those are words to live by for Batavia High School sophomore Casper Stewart. At Wednesday night’s USA Wrestling 2021 U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Greco-Roman Nationals, Stewart earned All-American status after a quarterfinal victory which guaranteed him a top-eight finish within his weight class (132 lbs).
Sportsamazingmadison.com

Four Trojans Honored on the All-Academic Team

Dakota State Track & Field had four athletes earn All-Academic awards on Thursday. The honors were awarded yesterday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association. The criteria to be considered for the award is cumulative grade point average of 3.25 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The athletes also needed to qualify for the NAIA Indoor and/or Outdoor Track & Field National Championships and must have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the certifying institution. Jacia Christiansen and Maxwell Cruse received the recognition after qualifying for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships in full marathon. Alex Derr and Conner Tordsen were the other two from the team to earn the award.

Comments / 0

Community Policy