Monster Vs. Mega Trucks Events Crashing Into Lebanon Valley Speedway

It is a great show for a great cause, and we want to set you up with a vehicle pass to Rocktoga starring one of our favorite local Country Bands!. I could not think of a more worthy cause for you to support than Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center. And that is what Rocktoga is all about this Sunday! Several local bands including Big Sky Country, Grand Central Station, Big Sky and more will be performing to raise funds for the children's hospital. There will not only be live tunes, but also food trucks, raffles, some special celebrity appearances, stock cars on display, and more. A vehicle pass for the event is only $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. Passes are on sale here.