Monster Vs. Mega Trucks Events Crashing Into Lebanon Valley Speedway
There are monster trucks, there are mega trucks, and Lebanon Valley Speedway is bringing them all together for one mega monster truck spectacular. I can imagine this monster truck event will rock just like the Tim McGraw ode to trucks, "Truck Yeah!" Lebanon Valley Speedway, which is known for its great dirt track racing every weekend, is bringing the ultimate monster truck event to the Speedway Sunday, August 1st, and Monday, August 2nd.wgna.com
Comments / 0