Former fire company treasurer sentenced to jail time for theft

NANTICOKE, Pa. — The former treasurer of a fire company and social club in Luzerne County is headed to jail after stealing thousands of dollars from the organization.

The club's former treasurer, Daniel Wozniak, admitted to stealing from the Honey Pot Club to feed a gambling addiction. He pleaded guilty to theft charges a few months ago and learned Monday that he will serve three to 23 months behind bars.

Members of the organization in Nanticoke say the theft forced them to shut down for a time in 2019.