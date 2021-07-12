Peak of the fake bull market

US Payrolls report (Jul) – 06/08 – The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of how quickly those US workers who have dropped out of the workforce since February last year are likely to come back. What was particularly disappointing was that the unemployment rate edged higher to 5.9%, against an expectation of a fall of 5.6%, while the participation rate remained unchanged at 61.6%. This appears to be more of a concern for some on the FOMC than the big rise in prices that we are currently seeing in some of the latest economic data. New York Fed President John Williams is one member concerned about the lacklustre participation rate, given where it was pre-pandemic at 63.4%. Since the June report little has changed when it comes to the US economy, with most expectations that the Fed is set to remain on autopilot until Q4 whatever inflation does. This week’s July report comes against a backdrop of continued rising prices, and weekly jobless claims that appear to have found a base in and around the 400k level. Some US states are already phasing out some of the emergency benefits brought in as a result of the pandemic in an attempt to force people back to work, and off their stimulus payments. This should work in part; however, it is unlikely to be enough to fill the over 9m job openings currently unfilled in the US economy. This appears to be what is causing sleepless nights at the Federal Reserve. How many of those 7m people no longer in the labour force and not reflected in the current participation rate will come back? How many have retired early or set up their own businesses? Quite simply it seems too early to know, and while the Fed can talk about the merits of tapering or rate rises, they can’t do anything about that. Expectations are for 925k new jobs to be added in July.