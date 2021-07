Delta-8, an isomer of the well-known delta-9 THC, has, for the right reasons, been trending in the last few years. First, delta-8 THC flowers are made from industrial hemp by rolling it with delta-8 distillate. Second, they are legal in most states in the U.S. Third, delta-8 can have a minimal psychoactive effect, which could mean you will not get high unless you consume a relatively high amount.