West Side Story: Release Date, Cast and More

The crime- comedy-drama is still awaited to renew the story for season five. Here we have compiled all the possibilities of the future season, let’s have a look. Sherlock is a British crime comedy-drama which is based on the popular stories of Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. This tv series is created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffa, produced by BBC along with Hartswood Films. The show was first aired on 25 July 2010, which served a total of 4 seasons and the forthcoming season is much awaited. Thirteen episodes, including one special episode aired from 2010 to 2017. This show, Sherlock, has been admired for the quality of its writing, directing, and acting, which gives it a perfect blend of fun and amazing show. All seasons of Sherlock were well-appreciated by the audience and became a big hit. It also bagged a number of awards, which resulted in the continuous demand for story continuation. Another installment is awaited but there are no words by the network, let’s check the possibilities of its release and more.