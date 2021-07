(KMAland) -- St. Louis blew a five-run lead in the ninth, and there was a big, big win in Milwaukee (for the Royals) on Tuesday in MLB action. Kansas City (38-55): Jorge Soler and Ryan O’Hearn both went deep to lead the Royals in a 5-2 win over the Brewers (56-40). Mike Minor threw six innings, struck out five and allowed one earned run on five hits in six innings to move to 7-8. Greg Holland worked the ninth for his sixth save.