Elizabethton, TN

TCAT Elizabethton holds COVID-19 drive-up vaccinations on Wednesdays and Thursdays

By Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON — Another convenient location for getting the COVID-19 vaccine will be set up in the Stoney Creek area. The vaccine facility will be located at the main campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. The school is located at 426 Tenn. Highway 91, in the Watauga Industrial Park, just across the highway from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. The clinic is for individuals of 18 years of age or older.

