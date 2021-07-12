Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Saudi Aramco drops Morgan Stanley on gas pipelines deal -sources

By Rania Gamal Saeed Azhar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pt8e4_0audtdte00
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has dropped Morgan Stanley (MS.N) as an adviser for the sale of its gas pipelines and picked JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) for the role, three sources familiar with matter said.

JPMorgan had also advised Aramco on the sale of the oil pipeline business, which was sold to a consortium led by Washington-DC based EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion. read more

Aramco has also invited banks to advise on the financing of the deal, sources told Reuters, the second major midstream deal after the sale of the oil pipelines. read more

The gas pipeline deal will also have an element of staple financing arranged by Aramco for the buyer, similar to the oil pipeline transaction that was backed by $10.5 billion in bank loans, they said.

JPMorgan was also among the lead arrangers for the loan that backed the oil pipeline deal, they said.

Morgan Stanley, which was among the top advisers for Aramco's $29.4 billion initial public offering in 2019, had also missed out on the oil pipeline advisory role.

It was not immediately clear why Morgan Stanley was dropped on the gas pipeline deal, sources said.

Aramco, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has become one of the Middle East’s biggest markets for bankers keen to grab a slice of business from new listings, as well as merger and acquisition activities.

Goldman also advised Aramco on its IPO and advised the sovereign fund, the Public Investment Fund, on the sale of its majority stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (2010.SE) to Aramco, a deal that completed last year.

The gas pipeline stake sale will have a similar structure to the oil pipeline deal, sources have told Reuters earlier.

Aramco has used a lease and lease-back agreement to sell a 49% stake of newly formed Aramco Oil Pipelines Co to the buyer and rights to 25 years of tariff payments for oil carried on its pipelines.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

150K+
Followers
184K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Aramco#Pipelines#Gas Pipeline#Jpmorgan#Aramco Oil Pipelines Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Place
Dubai
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Saudi Aramco sets Aug propane CP at $660/mt, butane at $655/mt

Saudi Aramco set its August propane term contract price at $660/mt, up $40/mt from July, and its butane CP at $655/mt, up $35/mt, the company said July 29. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. This is the third straight monthly increase in the CPs and also...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Tellurian signs 10-year LNG agreement with Shell

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Tellurian Inc said on Thursday it had signed 10-year sale and purchase agreements (SPA) with Royal Dutch Shell for 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG. Tellurian shares jumped 15.1% to $4.20 on the news. Demand for LNG has...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Morgan Stanley's Top Oil & Gas Plays Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Despite a recent sector sell-off in oil and gas, a Morgan Stanley analyst cites a "consistent execution on spending" and strong excess cash flow usage "towards capital returns and debt reduction" as reasons to remain favorable. Oil & Gas Industry Overview: Devin McDermott holds an attractive view on both the...
Energy IndustryJournal Record

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

The United States and Germany have announced a deal to allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy, but it was immediately assailed by critics who said it doesn't go far enough.
Public Safetysiliconangle.com

$50M demanded following ransomware attack on oil company Saudi Aramco

Saudi Aramco, the state oil company of Saudi Arabia, has been targeted in a ransomware attack, with a $50 million ransom payment demanded. Officially, the attack is being described by the company today as an indirect release of a limited amount of company data held by third-party contractors. Saudi Aramco noted that there was no breach of its systems and said the attack had no impact on its operations.
IndustryArs Technica

Saudi Aramco confirms data leak after $50 million cyber ransom demand

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil producer, confirmed on Wednesday that some of its company files had been leaked via a contractor, after a cyber extortionist claimed to have seized troves of its data last month and demanded a $50 million ransom from the company. Aramco said in a statement...
Public Safetyoffshore-technology.com

Saudi Aramco faces $50m ransom demand over hacked data

Saudi Aramco has confirmed that it is facing a $50m ransom demand from hackers who have stolen some proprietary data. The hackers have offered to delete the stolen data if the state-owned energy giant agrees to the ransom amount in cryptocurrency. Saudi Aramco in a statement said: “Aramco recently became...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Herald

Saudi Aramco facing $50M cyber extortion over leaked data

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Arabia's state oil giant acknowledged Wednesday that leaked data from the company - files now apparently being used in a cyber-extortion attempt involving a $50 million ransom demand - likely came from one of its contractors. The Saudi Arabian Oil Co., better known as...
BusinessInvestmentNews

Inside Vestwell’s $70M funding and retirement deal with Morgan Stanley

The latest cash influx adds to more than $42 million in prior funding rounds and seed capital. Vestwell will also be a retirement plan record keeper available through Morgan Stanley’s workplace business. Financial services firms are betting on a big future for Vestwell, continuing to pour millions of dollars into...
IndustryGizmodo

Hackers Stole a Terabyte of Data from Oil Giant Saudi Aramco

Cybercriminals have stolen approximately a terabyte of data from one of the world’s largest energy companies, Saudi Aramco. The oil and gas giant, which is owned by the government of Saudi Arabia and has an annual operating budget of some $229 billion, has apparently been targeted by a gang known as “ZeroX,” Bleeping Computer reports.
Economybleepingcomputer.com

Saudi Aramco data breach sees 1 TB stolen data for sale

Attackers have stolen 1 TB of proprietary data belonging to Saudi Aramco and are offering it for sale on the darknet. The Saudi Arabian Oil Company, better known as Saudi Aramco, is one of the largest public petroleum and natural gas companies in the world. The oil giant employs over...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Kinder Morgan kicks off potential renewables M&A wave among gas pipeline firms

Oil and gas pipeline companies are investing in renewable natural gas assets as pressure mounts from investors to reduce carbon emissions. Kinder Morgan Inc.'s announced acquisition of renewable natural gas developer Kinetrex Energy for $310 million could convince other gas pipeline operators to follow suit as securing supplies becomes a lucrative part of the fuel's value chain, industry experts said.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Saudi Aramco, ConocoPhillips

Due to the lack of new oil and gas fields and an increasing need for fossil fuels has upsurged the demand to make improvements in the existing oil fields. Thus, the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) has been increased over the past few years and will further increase with respect to rapid industrial growth and the need for crude oil, EOR is an advanced technology used in extracting crude oil which couldn't be extracted through conventional oil extraction technologies from the existing oil reservoirs. It is also known as tertiary recovery process as it takes place after primary and secondary oil recoveries. Moreover, with the increasing gap between supply and demand for crude oil and growing demand from automobile industry will significantly increase demand for EOR over the forecasted period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy