Why Mariah Carey Can't Stand Christina Aguilera

Mariah Carey's fraternal twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon (with ex-husband Nick Cannon), born April 2011, once sat atop the celebrity world as The Babies. In fact, the chanteuse herself started the viral hashtag #DemBabies as a way of commemorating her twins before they were even born. "My attempt @ festiveness on 327!.. Comin soon #dembabies!," Carey captioned a March 2011 Twitter pic of her growing baby bump with a butterfly and "Dem Babies" hand-painted over it. After their births, fans watched as said babies blossomed into mini style icons, often matching outfits with Mommy and Daddy (even after Cannon and Carey's divorce in 2014) at public outings. Via PopSugar, for instance, the foursome were spotted glamming front-row at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, with Carey and Monroe rocking navy Adidas minidresses and Cannon and Moroccan both shrouded in different sizes of the same sleeveless orange hoodie'd sweatsuit.