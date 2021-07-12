Disney To Hike Price For ESPN+ By A Dollar A Month In August; Bundle, UFC PPV Costs To Remain Unchanged
Disney streaming service ESPN+, which has grown steadily since launching in 2018, will cost a dollar more per month starting in August. As of August 13, the cost of a subscription will go to $7 a month, from $6, mirroring a recent uptick for Disney+. A full-year subscription will now run $70, up from $60. The price for Disney’s popular bundle with Hulu and Disney+ will remain unchanged, as will the rate for pay-per-view UFC fights, the company said. The ad-supported bundle is $14 a month.deadline.com
