‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Review: The New Episodes Refuse to Do More of the Same, With Unexpected Results
A cynical but often accurate generalization about blockbuster sequels goes like this: “just do the first one again, only make it bigger this time.” And make no mistake: Ted Lasso is unquestionably a blockbuster. The AppleTV+ drama is arguably among the biggest underdog stories in TV history, rising against all odds to become one of the defining shows of 2020 and scooping up a slew of accolades in the process. Thankfully, the show’s second season doesn’t fall into that cynical description of sequelitis, though I suspect the show’s evolution in its new episodes will catch some off guard.www.slashfilm.com
