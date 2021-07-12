‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Review: The New Episodes Refuse to Do More of the Same, With Unexpected Results

The first eight episodes of “Ted Lasso” season two were screened for this review. Season one of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso wasn’t so much a surprise hit as it was a particularly well timed one. Premiering in the middle of 2020 as the world continued to face down what felt like an endless and devastating pandemic, the show from creator Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town) extended a hand of comfort through an abundance of kindness. While the series isn’t the first to capitalize on the popularity of “nice comedy” that has certainly seen an uptick in recent years from Parks and Recreation to Schitt’s Creek, it does so with an ever present edge that separates it from contemporaries while never losing the well-intentioned heart that made it such an instant sell for viewers.