Las Vegas, NV

Phase 2 of Las Vegas Boulevard roadwork project is underway

By Zora Asberry
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
17 days ago
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5MYt_0audtUtz00

You may be used to 'seeing orange' on the north end of Las Vegas Boulevard but beginning Monday you will start to notice construction cones on the south end too.

The second phase of the Las Vegas Strip roadwork project has kicked off as scheduled and it's expected to last until the fall of 2022.

Officials say the project will prompt a series of lane closures and lane shifts along Las Vegas Boulevard between Mandalay Bay Drive and the 215 Beltway.

Current Las Vegas Traffic Conditions

Under the current plan, construction and the accompanying traffic impacts will affect sections in the southbound direction along Las Vegas Boulevard until the work moves to the northbound side of the boulevard at the beginning of next year.

In order to accommodate this construction, crews will be closing southbound Las Vegas Boulevard Monday through Friday from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a scheduled six months.

The work zone is also expected to cause some major delays near Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.





