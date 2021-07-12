John Cameron Mitchell seen as ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic for the first time

So it sounds like there’s good news and bad news for Joe Exotic. If you’re already saying ‘who?’ don’t worry too much about it, a lot of people are doing that these days since even though Joe became something of a household name thanks to Netflix, his star is fading very quickly. The fact is that Joe Maldonado-Passage has become a running joke at this point, but he might be getting out of jail before the end of the year instead of sometime in the next two decades. Apparently Joe’s lawyers convinced a panel of judges to try him for just one murder-for-hire case instead of two. The conviction hasn’t been tossed out, but instead of serving two decades in prison, which would kill him, according to the celebrity, he’ll be getting out much earlier. On top of that, he’s already looking for another husband it sounds like and is even holding a contest for it. Yep, that’s who people are looking at as a worthwhile celebrity these days, a mullet-wearing individual that made a mockery of himself and everyone around him. Even if half of the things that were said about Joe weren’t true, the other half would be more than enough to bury him under the deluge of public opinion, since he hasn’t been shy about telling people who he is.