JEA To Launch Electric Vehicle Incentives That Could Shape Charging Habits
Next month JEA will be launching an incentive program aimed at electric vehicle drivers that could cover the cost of electricity needed to drive up to 2,000 miles per year. With more EV models hitting showrooms, JEA is preparing for the additional load that EVs will place on the grid by encouraging drivers to charge at night in return for a rebate based on the number of kilowatts each vehicle uses.news.wjct.org
