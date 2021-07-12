Letter: Nursing program

I appreciate the recent articles about nursing in Alaska. Nurses provide vital services in our communities, and we need more Alaska nurses. One program that wasn’t mentioned was the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Recruitment and Retention of Alaska Natives into Nursing (RRANN) program. RRANN helps Alaska Native and American Indian students succeed in navigating college and graduating from the School of Nursing in campuses across the state. To learn more, visit its website.