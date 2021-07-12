Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Letter: Nursing program

By Cheryl Lovegreen
Anchorage Daily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI appreciate the recent articles about nursing in Alaska. Nurses provide vital services in our communities, and we need more Alaska nurses. One program that wasn’t mentioned was the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Recruitment and Retention of Alaska Natives into Nursing (RRANN) program. RRANN helps Alaska Native and American Indian students succeed in navigating college and graduating from the School of Nursing in campuses across the state. To learn more, visit its website.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Natives#American#Indian#The School Of Nursing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy