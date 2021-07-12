Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Letter: End Native disenfranchisement

By Kami Wright
Anchorage Daily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fight for voting rights in the United States, Alaska Native communities have often been overlooked. Even as the passing of the Fifteenth Amendment granted all United States citizens the right to vote regardless of race, Native people did not enjoy that same right until the passing of the Snyder Act in 1924. And since then, we continue to face de facto barriers when it comes to voting.

www.adn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Native#Voting Rights#Disenfranchisement#Race#American#Congress#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionnativesunnews.today

Native Americans are targets of voter suppression too

“The land was ours before we were the land’s.” With those words, Robert Frost began his poem, “The Gift Outright,” at President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration. Had Frost been speaking to Native Americans, he might have said, “The land was yours before we were the land’s.”. Today, we occupy...
Anchorage Daily News

Judge says Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system is legal

Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system and top-four open primary are legal and may be used in the 2022 statewide general election, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller ruled Thursday. In his decision, Miller ruled against the Alaskan Independence Party, a Libertarian politician and a Republican attorney who sued to stop...
Wayne County, NYCitizen Online

Letter: It's time to end divisions in our nation

It is an inspiration to see the United States flag unfurled in its glory and proudly displayed as it is the symbol that unites and represents everyone in this nation. It honors our commitment to being a “more perfect Union,” justice and liberty for all. It lifts us all up.
Santafe New Mexican.com

Gudgel issues letter of apology to Native leaders

A high-ranking legislative staffer who made disparaging remarks about Native Americans has sent a letter of apology to New Mexico pueblos and tribes. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Navajo Nation and the All Pueblo Council of Governors, among others, Rachel Gudgel, head of the Legislative Education Study Committee, wrote, “As has been been heavily reported, I made some isolated, insensitive comments about Native Americans and Native American education in 2019 that were insulting and harmful.”
Daily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: Support for a voter ID law

I am writing in response to three letters that have misrepresented the public debate on voter ID. Three writers in the last few weeks have brought up incomplete narratives about how voter ID disenfranchises certain minority groups from voting. And to be sure, in some instances, politicians have weaponized these...
MPNnow

Letter: Slavery — ending and aftermath

Freedom of speech is essential to a free society, even when it makes us uncomfortable or hurts our feelings. It is always a good thing to face the truth, for better or worse. Our country is now embroiled in debates over slavery and its aftermath. So, I would like to contribute some perspectives that are so obvious that they may be "hidden in plain view.”
praisedc.com

Pastor Freddie Haynes On How New Restrictive Voter Laws Would Impact The Disenfranchised

At least 17 states have enacted new restrictive voting laws making it more difficult for black and brown people to vote. Pastor Freddie Haynes joined us on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to give us an update on what’s happening specifically in the state of Texas about restrictive voter laws, and how their using Texas as the example for voting suppression and disenfranchised.
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Reading David Brooks’ opinion piece in the New York Times struck me deeply: “For most of the past century, human dignity had a friend— The United States of America. We … helped defeat fascism and communism and helped set the context for European peace, Asian prosperity and the spread of democracy.”
Washington Times-Herald

Letter to the Editor: Bipartisanship important when defending our Constitution

Bipartisanship important when defending our Constitution. You won’t find me defending any Republican hardly at all on matters facing America when it comes to issues in Congress. But, in matters considering bipartisanship facing the very importance of defending our Constitution, I have to give my strongest support to two important GOP Congress people for their efforts in doing the jobs that they were elected to do and not to partisan politics. It seems to me that the main object of our elected officials, is to do their jobs and represent the people, no matter the consequence it may serve for their own benefit. It takes a brave soul to stand up against their own party and place their oath of office of serving the people, before serving their oath of party loyalty. Cheney and Kinzinger appear unfazed by any threats of retribution from their GOP colleagues and are solely focused on upholding their oath to the Constitution and getting the facts of the events of Jan. 6. That’s what’s on the forefront of their mind. This is a democracy-defending moment by them and no matter the consequences of these two in their own party, it shows me that they stand for democracy and that they were elected to do their job and represent the views of the people. We all saw with our own eyes what happened on Jan. 6. If we, as American citizens, truly believe in our system of government, we want to find out why this happened and we want to see that something like this never happens again. I praise those two Republicans for doing their job. All Americans should be proud of these two heroic Congress people for standing up for the rights of all citizens and not just their party. No matter what one’s politics is, we must all applause those those who truly think of their constituents first and not their party when it comes to defending American democracy.
ncadvertiser.com

Letter: No lies in letter

In response to Susan Mohn’s disagreement with Vin Cirillo’s letter in mid July, I, too, was shocked that the letter was published. See, the paper does not often print letters written from Republican supporting people of the community. I find the paper to be extremely far left and liberal. Anytime something positive is achieved by Republicans, it can only be found buried on the last page of their newspaper.
Anchorage Daily News

Murkowski touts money for Alaska projects in bipartisan infrastructure bill

A trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure proposal in Congress contains large amounts of funding to improve Alaska highways, water and wastewater systems, broadband services and other facilities, Sen. Lisa Murkowksi, R-Alaska, said on Thursday. Murkowski, part of a 10-member group of Republicans and Democrats who helped fashion the proposal, said it will...
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Tell our senators to end gerrymandering

Gerrymandering is an example of representatives choosing their voters rather than voters choosing their representatives. The For The People Act will finally put an end to this unethical and anti-democratic practice. It is currently legal for states to draw voting district lines based on the past voting practices of the citizens in each voting district. An analogy would be the following: imagine a state has an equal number of Democrat and Republican voters and these voters were represented by a total of 50 blue marbles and 50 red marbles. Imagine there are a total of 10 Congressional districts for this state. Now, imagine one political party controls the state legislature and wants to give a political advantage to those represented by the red marbles. Based on historical voting practices the political party in charge can simply draw district lines that have 6 red marbles and 4 blue marbles in as many districts as possible. This comes to a total of 8 out of 10 districts controlled by voters represented by primarily red marbles (6X8 = 48) and only two districts represented by voters with blue marbles. This is an 8-to-2 political advantage in a state that has equal numbers of Democrat and Republican voters! Our two senators, Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, must do everything possible to ensure the For The People Act is passed in the Senate to help protect our democracy.
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Change from Indians to Native Americans

A few things made me proud of Glens Falls High School as my years there as a student spun by. One of them was this — "I was an Indian ... I was a Glens Falls Indian." Walking down the halls in our school, you'd see paintings of native warriors and sculptures of native chiefs. You'd see depictions of native hunting expositions or dance celebrations.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Campaign violations

In the article detailing Mayor Dave Bronson’s campaign finance violations in the recent election, we are reminded that there are many ways to commit actual election fraud. Have something on your mind? Send to letters@adn.com or click here to submit via any web browser. Letters under 200 words have the best chance of being published. Writers should disclose any personal or professional connections with the subjects of their letters. Letters are edited for accuracy, clarity and length.
Presidential ElectionSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: Voting rights and the filibuster

Some liberals have been expressing frustration that President Biden is not doing more to convince senators to revoke or reform the filibuster rule so that voting rights legislation can pass. What we should keep in mind is that Biden has decades of experience in the Senate and has seen the...
theintell.com

Mychalejko: Join the Civil Rights movement of 2021 and beyond

Republicans in Pennsylvania and across the country are working overtime to make the Jim Crow era in this country rise again. “Our voting rights are in peril,” Kadida Kenner, executive director of the New Pennsylvania Project, told me. Kenner’s organization offers the infrastructure to collectively defend our democracy and voting...
Record-Journal

OPINION: Destruction of our constitutional republic

What the socialists are now trying to do is use race as the wedge in our society to gain full control of the police and the military. Class differentiation has never been successful because you may change your class, like millionaire athletes complaining about oppression, but race is always with you. This racial confluence was successful for Mao, as it was in Brazil for Lula DaSilva, who used race to bring about his revolution. He gained support of all minorities and raised himself into power, while allowing big business to continue operation, much like what we see China doing today. The CCP allows big business to operate under the watchful eye and control of the Communist party, which controls every aspect of the government and society. Sadly, the human rights abuses of the CCP continue and the world does nothing in response.
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

More Democrats equals more power for Republicans in Texas math

Texas has won two new congressional seats thanks to a surge in the population of people of color, who vote more often for Democrats. But the state’s Republicans will benefit because they’ll draw the maps allocating political power for the next decade. The GOP-controlled legislature is expected to do what...
Elko Daily Free Press

Commentary: The fight over voting rights

Call me naïve, but I’ve never quite gotten why some politicians want to limit voters’ ability to cast their ballots. The cornerstone of representative democracy is the people’s right to cast an informed vote to choose our leaders. There’s no argument about this: it’s just a basic right. Yet here...

Comments / 0

Community Policy