Deserts all around the world have taught humans how to live in such hostile environments. Adapting to the surroundings let them survive next to the toughest animals. Some deserts are drier than others, some are made of ice, and others are named to be the hottest places on earth. Next to the deserts in the Middle East and the Sahara, the northern Mojave Desert in Eastern California is considered to be one of the hottest places on earth in summer.