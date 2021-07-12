Cancel
Rains County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. If on or near Lake Tawakoni or Lake Fork Reservoir, get off the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rains; Van Zandt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN VAN ZANDT AND RAINS COUNTIES At 210 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Edgewood, or 8 miles northeast of Wills Point, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Flats, Wills Point, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni and Lake Tawakoni State Park. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

