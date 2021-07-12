Special Weather Statement issued for Okeechobee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Okeechobee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN OKEECHOBEE COUNTY UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 311 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Basinger, moving northwest at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Basinger.