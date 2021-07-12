Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Ford County in east central Illinois Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 210 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cullom to near Gilman, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gilman, Clifton, Onarga, Chebanse, Ashkum, Danforth, Kempton and Stelle. Including the following interstate I-57 between mile markers 280 and 301. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH