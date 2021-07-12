Cancel
Houston County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cowarts, or near Dothan, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dothan, Taylor, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Rehobeth, Avon, Memphis, Sigma, Pearce, Enon, Lovetown, Wilson Mill, Barber, Olympia Spa Resort, Keytons, Pleasant Plains and Ardilla.

alerts.weather.gov

Columbia, AL
Memphis, AL
Houston, AL
Cowarts, AL
Kinsey, AL
Rehobeth, AL
Dothan, AL
Ashford, AL
Houston County, AL
Avon, AL
