Clarke County, AL

Flood Advisory issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama East Central Washington County in southwestern Alabama * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Leroy, Carson, Prestwick, Wagar and Cortelyou.

alerts.weather.gov

#Central Washington#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
