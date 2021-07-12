Cancel
Chicago, IL

A Greater Humanity: A Review of Chicago Quarterly Review’s Anthology of Black American Literature

By Donald G. Evans
Cover picture for the articleIn David Nicholson’s “that’s why darkies were born,” we find ourselves inside a reconstruction of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the perspective of Jim, in a Bedford Falls that is a Black community, seeing Scarlett O’Hara through the eyes of a house slave, and watching piano player Sam as Elsa’s Casablanca paramour. The story’s unique form lends itself to playfulness and yet at the core is a deadly serious examination of an American cultural history that has left out, distorted and marginalized an entire population. Nicholson seems to be letting us know that our beloved stories improve, in both historical accuracy and even entertainment value, when the heroes and heroines realign. Or maybe he is just reminding us that somewhere off the page and screen, there is a whole other reality that does not necessarily sync with our sentimental (and wholly white) vision of who we are and how we got to be this way. Then again, it’s just a really fine story: cleverly imagined, well written, entertaining, and thoughtful.

Person
Gwendolyn Brooks
Person
Etta James
