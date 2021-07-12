Special Weather Statement issued for Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sumter SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN SUMTER COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM EDT At 309 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Villages, moving northwest at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wildwood, Coleman, Adamsville, Oxford and Rutland.alerts.weather.gov
