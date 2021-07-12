Cancel
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bogue Falaya River At Boston St in Covington. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Monday the stage was 8.7 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet tomorrow morning and will then begin to fall. It is currently expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Bogue Falaya River Park will be inundated. Some ground floor classrooms at Christ Episcopal School grounds will flood.

alerts.weather.gov

Covington, LA
Louisiana State
Louisiana Cars
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
