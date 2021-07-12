Cancel
Marion County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Western Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MARION COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 313 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Villages, moving northwest at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ocala, Weirsdale, Santos, Ocklawaha, Silver Springs Shores, Lake Weir, Belleview and Summerfield.

alerts.weather.gov

