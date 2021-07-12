Royal Expert Opens Up About Prince George's Personality
Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest son, Prince George, may be third in line for the throne, but he's also a normal, rambunctious child who is set to celebrate his eighth birthday later this month. The young prince was spotted alongside his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, over the weekend as they rooted on England at the Euro Finals (via Entertainment Tonight). During the game, little George dressed similarly to his father in a suit, and the family was photographed showing emotion as they jumped, cheered, and hugged after their team scored a goal. However, George was left disappointed when England ultimately lost to Italy.www.thelist.com
Comments / 0