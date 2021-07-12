Cancel
Royal Expert Opens Up About Prince George's Personality

By Amanda Lynne
Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest son, Prince George, may be third in line for the throne, but he's also a normal, rambunctious child who is set to celebrate his eighth birthday later this month. The young prince was spotted alongside his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, over the weekend as they rooted on England at the Euro Finals (via Entertainment Tonight). During the game, little George dressed similarly to his father in a suit, and the family was photographed showing emotion as they jumped, cheered, and hugged after their team scored a goal. However, George was left disappointed when England ultimately lost to Italy.

CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Nickname Princess Diana Used To Call Prince William

The British royal family is well-known for the cutesy and unusual nicknames its various members have for one another. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made headlines (and stirred up some controversy) when they named their daughter Lilibet, drawing inspiration from Queen Elizabeth II's childhood pet name, as CNN noted, though the girl will go by Lili. Among those who called the queen Lilibet was her husband, the late Prince Philip. Of course, Philip also had others nicknames for his wife, which were much more... unique. According to Mirror UK, the Duke of Edinburgh often affectionally referred to his wife as "cabbage," which is featured on Netflix's hit series "The Crown."

