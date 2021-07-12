Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Crypto assets post outflows after two-week run of inflows – CoinShares data

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted outflows to start the second half of the year, as cautious sentiment persisted in the midst of a summer lull, according to data from digital asset manager CoinShares released on Monday. Crypto outflows were $4 million in the week ended...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency#Coinshares#Reuters#Blockchain#Ether#Grayscale#Aum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Stocks101.9 KELO-FM

Global equity funds post biggest inflow in five weeks- Lipper

(Reuters) – Global equity funds pulled in massive inflows in the week ended July 28, boosted by optimism over corporate earnings, with investors taking fresh positions as equities recovered from earlier declines in the month. Data from Lipper showed global equity funds received a net $16.6 billion in the week,...
Marketsetftrends.com

ProFunds Launches First Bitcoin Mutual Fund

On Wednesday, mutual fund provider ProFunds launched the first publicly available bitcoin mutual fund in the US. The Bitcoin Strategy ProFund (BTCFX) will allow investors to hold bitcoin without needing to go through exchanges or store bitcoin in a digital wallet. According to a statement by ProFunds CEO Michael L....
Stockskelo.com

Credit Suisse chairman doubles down with $1 million stock purchase

ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has bought another 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million) worth of shares in the group as he tries to restore order to Switzerland’s second-biggest bank. Regulatory filings showed a member of the bank’s board of directors had purchased the shares on Friday....
WorldCoinDesk

Brazilian Central Bank Projects ‘Significant Migration’ to Digital Payments

“We understand that the use of CBDC will occur in situations where it is able to bring greater efficiency and transparency to transactions, whether from the retail perspective or its use by agents that make up the financial and payments industry,” said Mello, director of the financial system organization and resolution division at BCB.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign money outflows in 2 months

July 29 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Japanese shares for a fourth straight week in the week to July 21, as concern grew that rising coronavirus cases globally could derail a nascent economic recovery. Foreigners sold Japanese stocks worth a net 651.18 billion yen in a holiday-shortened week, data from...
dailyhodl.com

Four Crypto Assets Surge 90% or More in Just One Week As Bitcoin Leads Marketwide Rally

Four low-cap crypto assets are surging and printing substantial gains in the last seven days while Bitcoin eyes its longest winning streak this year. Leading the altcoin charge is Axie Infinity (AXS), a blockchain-based game that allows players to collect, breed, raise, battle and trade collectible digital creatures. In the...
StocksCoinDesk

Crypto CEOs Are Still Six-Figures Bullish on Bitcoin’s Price

Most CoinDesk 20 assets, which constitute about 99% of the crypto market by verifiable volume, finished 2021 Q2 with negative returns. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) fell 40.4%, its third worst quarter in terms of performance since inception. Conversely, the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX) ended the quarter up 18.7%. While bitcoin has recovered some of its losses, trading around $40,500 at press time, the level of optimism is far from what it was at the start of the second quarter.
Technologybitcoin.com

Russian ‘Time Capsule’ to Facilitate Inheritance of Crypto Assets

Researchers in Moscow are developing a new service that will allow users to transfer digital data to their heirs, including crypto keys. The Russian “time capsule” will be capable of storing and relaying other private information as well such as a record of the whereabouts of valuable items. Russian Universities...
Economy101 WIXX

Shanghai strives to become a global asset management hub

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai is exploring a cross-border wealth management scheme and will strengthen ties with other financial hubs such as London and New York, as it aims to become a global asset management centre by 2025. The plans, announced by Shanghai’s Lujiazui Financial City during a conference on Wednesday, comes...
Marketsbondbuyer.com

Munis a touch weaker; large fund inflows hit 20 weeks running

Municipals were a touch weaker outside of 15 years Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields rose after the Federal Open Market Committee minutes were released but pared back losses as the afternoon progressed and were back at Tuesday's levels near the close. The tapering conversation continues, but Federal Reserve Board Chair...
Economykelo.com

China regulator talks to investment banks to calm market jitters – sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Wednesday night held a meeting with executives of top global investment banks with an aim to calm financial markets nerves, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The online meeting followed a brutal sell-off in shares of Chinese companies...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Yuan rises to 1-week high, recovers all loss earlier this week

SHANGHAI, July 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed to a near one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, fully recovering losses suffered earlier this week, thanks to a decline in the greenback on global markets and a sharp rebound in China's share markets. The dollar hovered around a two-week low, weighed down by the latest insistence from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell that rate increases are still some way off. China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded sharply in morning trade, after a series of official efforts to shore up investor confidence. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4942 per dollar, 13 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4929. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4840 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4724, the strongest level since July 23. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4755, 150 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Traders said both onshore and offshore yuan bounced to the firmer side of the key 6.5 per dollar level on Thursday morning following the rebound in the stock market, as investor concern over risks of sharp capital outflows faded. Some of them expect the yuan to resume trading in a range of 6.45 to 6.5 per dollar seen last week, but some market analysts said despite the price rebound, the event risks might take a while before fully recovered. "The unpredictable changes in government policies pose huge challenges for the risk management, and it will take time for foreign investors to rebuild confidence for Chinese investments after the recent policy shocks," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuoho Bank, said in a note. Earlier in the session, the PBOC injected 30 billion yuan through open market operations, snapping a 20-day streak of a minimal 10 billion yuan of daily injection. A trader at a foreign bank said although the volume was "not huge" it showed authorities wanted to soothe the markets' nerves after foreign investors retreated from bonds earlier this week. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.166 from the previous close of 92.258, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4786 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4942 6.4929 -0.02% Spot yuan 6.4755 6.4905 0.23% Divergence from -0.29% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.82% Spot change since 2005 27.81% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.14 97.96 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.166 92.258 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4786 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6568 -2.44% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Markets985theriver.com

Beijing crackdown spurs $2.6 billion Chinese equity outflow this week-IIF

LONDON (Reuters) – China’s equity markets suffered outflows of $600 million on Tuesday after bleeding $2 billion on Monday, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said. “These are very weak figures compared to the first half of 2021, when monthly inflows averaged $5.8 billion,” said Jonathan Fortun Vargas, economist at...
Stockscrowdfundinsider.com

Negative Sentiment Continues to “Plague” Digital Assets, but Multi-Asset Is “Bucking the Trend,” CoinShares Reports

Investment Strategist at London-based CoinShares, a digital asset manager focused on expanding access to the cryptocurrency ecosystem while serving as a “trusted partner” for its clients, notes in a blog post published on Monday (July 26) that for the week ending July 26, 2021 that the negative sentiment continues to “plague” digital assets, but multi-asset is “bucking the trend.”
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Crypto Investment Products Saw $28 Million Worth of Outflows Last Week

The crypto market saw a strong rebound on Monday as the overall market cap of digital currencies jumped by more than $150 billion in the last 24 hours. However, the latest data from CoinShares, Europe’s leading digital asset management firm, shows that crypto investment products saw significant outflows during the last seven days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy