Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) announced today the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has broadened the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for baricitinib to allow for treatment with or without remdesivir, whereas the EUA was previously restricted to use only in combination with remdesivir. The EUA now provides for the use of baricitinib for treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older requiring supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).