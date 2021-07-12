Photos: Former SF Giants player, coach sells Fremont mansion for $5 million
Shawon Dunston, a former shortstop and longtime assistant coach for the San Francisco Giants, has sold his Fremont mansion for $4.925 million. Dunston had stints with the Giants in 1996, 1998, 2001 and 2002. After his playing career, he served as an assistant coach with the team for 12 seasons. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=ufxbvX5n&cid=8140&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.www.dailydemocrat.com
