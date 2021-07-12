Three Hurt Near Sauk Centre After Shotgun Accidentally Fires Toward Ground Saturday Afternoon
(KNSI) – One adult and two children are recovering from injuries after an accidental firearm discharge Saturday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 36000 block of County Road 171 in Melrose Township, east of Sauk Centre, around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. According to witnesses, several people were out shooting clay pigeons during a family gathering. A child, who was participating in clay pigeon shooting, was unloading a 20-gauge pump-style shotgun when it discharged, firing toward the gravel driveway below. The pellets ricocheted and hit a 67-year-old, a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old.knsiradio.com
