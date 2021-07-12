ShanRock’s Triviology Presents Relaunch of Live, In-Person Trivia: Back in Bars! | Prizes, EastBurn Public House, Cruzroom

As much fun as I’ve had playing trivia via Zoom with you all these months, I just can’t wait to quiz you up in person again! Smack talking just ain’t the same when your frenemies aren’t in the same room with you, and of course the Smarties and Dum-Dums taste so much better when you earn them at pub quizzery. This will be the same Triviology game that you know and love, although I will now charge $5 per team to play. Let’s get back together!