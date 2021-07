Metsmerized continued its midseason report cards with the Mets’ coaching staff, starting with the manager and working our way down. Luis Rojas began his second season–and first full one–as Mets manager with slight turbulence, having to wade through the waters of sexual harassment claims within the organization from years when he wasn’t leading the team (Rojas was the one answering questions most often during press conferences) to injuries to multiple levels of his pitching staff to trying to keep a team engaged in their first month that featured six postponements and five scheduled off days.