It all started with a phone message a few days after April Fool's Day. “Hi, I have been trying to get ahold of you about a job offer," the guy said. So right away of course, I am thinking it is a prank. I mean, who wouldn’t? A few follow up phone calls and emails later, I realize this is real! I was excited and scared at the same time. This opportunity would take me 12 hours from my home state of North Dakota, where I had spent 36 years, but the job would take me to Bozeman, Montana.