Finances change as we age and you need to prepare for it

By Special to the RBJ
Rochester Business Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne recent morning, I heard a news story about people who are worried about their finances. Multiple studies — National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) and others — demonstrate the fact that our ability to process financial information declines by 1 percent a year after age 60. Our confidence in our own financial decision-making abilities does not, however, decline with age. This dichotomy sometimes creates major problems for older adults and their families. Lack of planning for this decline in financial decision-making occurs too often. In my ...

