Finances change as we age and you need to prepare for it

It’s no question that the accounting profession is changing, and with this, modern accountants must continuously evolve their skill sets. Accountants, once known for their focus on numbers, are now looked to for more strategic skills as greater focus is placed on technology and critical thinking. Along these lines, the CPA Exam is changing to reflect the most current needs in business, as seen through changes coming this summer in addition to the wider CPA Evolution initiative by the American Institute of Public Certified Accountants (AICPA) and the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), which seeks to update the exam for test-takers beginning in 2024.