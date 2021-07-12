Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Kovacsev: Crime is down in St. Petersburg, but homicides are up

By Mark Parker
stpetecatalyst.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen beginning his latest crime update for the St. Petersburg City Council, Mike Kovacsev, Assistant Chief of the St. Pete Police Department, started with the good news first – overall crime is down 11% in the city this year and down 30% over the last five years. However, that comes...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#St Petersburg#Guns#Officers Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Pueblo, COFOX21News.com

K-9 takes down Pueblo homicide suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 37-year-old Pueblo man and leaving his body on the side of a house Tuesday was arrested Thursday morning after a K-9 was deployed. Just before 10 a.m. Thursday Pueblo Police received information that 37-year-old Danny J. Dominguez was in a vehicle...
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Man convicted in 2020 police assault, chase incident in Petoskey

PETOSKEY — A Hillsdale man who was arrested last year following a dustup and vehicle chase with police has been convicted on charges relating to the incident. Kip Alan Miller, 43, was found guilty Friday in the 57th Circuit Court of Emmet County on multiple counts stemming from the incident which occurred Aug. 27 last year. Among those charges, Miller was convicted of two counts, each, of resisting, obstructing or assaulting a police office, and fleeing a police officer. The latter is a repeat offender, second offense for Miller.
crimewatchpa.com

Homicide - 200 block Green St

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at approximately 12:33am, York City Police responded to the 200 block of Green St for the reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 19-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. Medical aid was provided at the scene, but the victim succumbed to his injures. Detectives continue to investigate.
Minnesota Stateminnesota93.com

Violent Crime Up in Minnesota

Nearly a 17-percent increase in violent crimes in Minnesota in 2020, says a just-released report from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There were 185 murders in Minnesota last year, compared to 117 in 2019 — just shy of a 60-percent increase. It’s also the highest-ever number of murders in the state, two more than the previous record from 1995. Reversing a downward trend of several years, arson increased nearly 54 percent. Motor vehicle thefts were up almost 20 percent, the highest number since 2005. Bias crimes were the highest in 15 years. 31 incidents involved officers shooting suspects, six more than the year before, and almost evenly split between the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota. Officers were assaulted in the line of duty in 667 incidents in 2020, a 62-percent increase and more than any other year on record.
Saint Petersburg, FLwfla.com

Well-known barber found dead in bullet-riddled car in St. Petersburg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car with riddled with bullet holes in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning. Police said Anthony Link, 37, was found dead in a car parked in an alley near the intersection of 15th Avenue South and 26th Street. SSPD confirmed that Link is the well-known owner of ATL Barbershop/Salon.
Public Safetyyoursun.com

Local crime down overall in 2020

Overall crime went down in Florida for 2020, according to statewide crime statistics recently released by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Florida’s total crime rate fell by 15.7%, with a 14.1% decrease of total index crimes, which is used to calculate the crime rate, including murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Latest ALeRT offender arrest made in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man on Wednesday for an outstanding warrant. Officials say 32-year-old Andrew Aguilar was seen trespassing in the area of the intersection of Central Avenue northeast and Pennsylvania Street southeast. Story continues below. Crime: Albuquerque neighbors believe accused arsonist responsible for string of...
Law Enforcementstpetecatalyst.com

St. Petersburg Chief of Police earns top honor, recognized for ability to unite people

July 22, 2021 - St. Petersburg Chief of Police Tony Holloway has been named the Florida Police Chiefs Association Executive of the Year for 2020. The Chief Executive and Command Officer of the Year awards recognize individuals for exceptional performance and support and advancement of the law enforcement profession, according to St. Petersburg Police Department's announcement on Wednesday. As mentioned in his nomination, “Chief Holloway’s calm demeanor and ability to unite people, regardless of their different opinions or beliefs, makes consensus and progress possible. Chief Holloway is an asset to the law enforcement profession and a leader much needed during these uncertain times.”St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman also tweeted about the announcement and said, "There's a reason I took my time to find the right person in 2014."
Saint Petersburg, FLfox13news.com

1 injured in St. Petersburg shooting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department says a man was shot Wednesday evening, adding to growing concern over gun violence in the city. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the parking lot at 4122 16th St. N. Police say two men who know each other got...
Saint Petersburg, FLiontb.com

St. Petersburg Police investigating a apparent shooting death

The St. Petersburg Police Department received a call around 11:53pm on July 20, 2021, reporting a crashed white Mercedes in the 1500 block of 26th Street S. Police responded and found 37 year-old Anthony Link deceased inside his car. Detectives are only reporting that they believe he was shot. The vehicle was reported to have multiple bullet holes in the door area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy