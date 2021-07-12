Kovacsev: Crime is down in St. Petersburg, but homicides are up

Nearly a 17-percent increase in violent crimes in Minnesota in 2020, says a just-released report from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There were 185 murders in Minnesota last year, compared to 117 in 2019 — just shy of a 60-percent increase. It’s also the highest-ever number of murders in the state, two more than the previous record from 1995. Reversing a downward trend of several years, arson increased nearly 54 percent. Motor vehicle thefts were up almost 20 percent, the highest number since 2005. Bias crimes were the highest in 15 years. 31 incidents involved officers shooting suspects, six more than the year before, and almost evenly split between the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota. Officers were assaulted in the line of duty in 667 incidents in 2020, a 62-percent increase and more than any other year on record.