The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is, without a doubt, the most divisive entry in The Legend of Zelda franchise since 1987’s Adventure of Link. The initial release’s clunky motion controls posed a challenge on its own, and many players were displeased by the cinematic structure of the game, which was more focused on linear quests than on exploration. Breath of the Wild, on the other hand, received immediate critical acclaim and quickly became the biggest commercial success of the franchise, with almost 23 million copies sold on the Nintendo Switch and more than 1.6 million on the Nintendo Wii U.