Montgomery County, PA

Christmas ride in July: Hogs and Honeys deliver the goods to Variety

By For MediaNews Group
Montgomery News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORCESTER — On Sunday, July 11, East-Norriton based Hogs and Honeys Foundation For Kids, an organization dedicated to helping children in Montgomery County, hosted its annual Christmas in July Ride and Toy Run, which ended at Variety – the Children’s Charity of the Delaware Valley with a parade of more than 100 motorcycles into campus. While at Variety, Hogs and Honeys presented a local 10-year-old boy from Montgomery County with an adaptive trike.

www.montgomerynews.com

#Volunteers#Christmas In July#Summer Camps#Charity#East Norriton#Gemma Services#Esy#Varietyworks
