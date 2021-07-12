Back to the '50s 2021—Rusty Rat Rods And Survivors
50 amazing rat rods and weather-worn survivors from the MSRA's huge summer car show in Minnesota. When a car show pulls in as many street rods as Back to the '50s in St. Paul, Minnesota, you can count on there being a lot of variety. Registration at the Minnesota Street Rod Association's huge summer event was down a little bit in 2021, probably due to unavoidable issue surrounding Covid restrictions, but the final vehicle count was right around 10,000 vehicles—maintaining this event's reputation as the largest car show of its type. For three straight days in June, the expansive grounds of the Minnesota State Fair were packed solid with people and rods.www.motortrend.com
