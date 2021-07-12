Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Back to the '50s 2021—Rusty Rat Rods And Survivors

MotorTrend Magazine
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article50 amazing rat rods and weather-worn survivors from the MSRA's huge summer car show in Minnesota. When a car show pulls in as many street rods as Back to the '50s in St. Paul, Minnesota, you can count on there being a lot of variety. Registration at the Minnesota Street Rod Association's huge summer event was down a little bit in 2021, probably due to unavoidable issue surrounding Covid restrictions, but the final vehicle count was right around 10,000 vehicles—maintaining this event's reputation as the largest car show of its type. For three straight days in June, the expansive grounds of the Minnesota State Fair were packed solid with people and rods.

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rat Rod#Weather#Custom Cars#Rusty#Msra#Covid#Unshiny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Rust
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Rare 1960 Chevy Corvette Fuelie 4-Speed

This is a stunning example of America's favorite sports car. The 1960 model year was one of the rarer ones for Chevrolet's flagship performance car, with only 10,261 produced, and they were all convertibles. One of the rarer models would be this C1 Fuelie with only 779 examples produced with the exact color scheme, and only 759 (total) with this engine, so this car with the combination is has is not something you're likely to find for sale again anytime soon. Even better, this stunning 1960 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie is being offered by Classic Car Auction Group so you can bring it home to your garage.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
Buying CarsJalopnik

At $18,500, Is This Amazingly Clean 1976 Chevy Nova Concours A Keeper?

When you consider Chevys from the 1970s, you probably wouldn’t be surprised to see a mint Corvette from that era. Anything else, however, might prove questionable. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Nova asks that question, and we’ll need to come up with a very good answer as to whether it’s worth its asking.
MusicMotorTrend Magazine

Daily Drivers: Out of this Classic Car Collection, Which Would You Choose?

Classic car collector Lefty Randall could drive a different car every day of the week, so how does he choose?. In an ironic twist, Darren "Lefty" Randall is very solidly right-handed, with little ambidextrous skill to match the nickname given to him by his grandfather at a very early age. Gramps was an avid baseball fan who figured he could preemptively bestow upon baby Darren an illustrious career as a southpaw pitcher simply by donning the appropriate nickname, but alas, those plans never materialized.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Hey, The 1980s Called And Its K10 Chevy Truck Is For Sale!

Ah, Jamboree trucks. If you don't know what that it, it's a truck that's completely overbuilt in almost every way except ways that would make it survivable off-road. Or towing. Or as a daily driver. In other words, something that's built more for wow factor than utility. Four Wheeler featured hundreds of them from the late 1970s through mid-1990s. Generally you'd see stuff like chrome axle housings, tilt front ends and hydraulically tilting beds, triple or quad shocks per corner, supercharged big-blocks, and puny little half-ton axles. To a real hardcore off-roader they're the automotive equivalent of a body builder that injects synthol directly into their upper body and leaves their legs pencil thin.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hardcore Chevy Silverado ZR2 Prepares To Rip The Raptor

The Chevrolet Colorado has always looked the best and been the best it can be with the ZR2 package, but a hardcore Silverado is something we've been wanting for some time. A Chevy designer whet our appetites for just such a machine with a futuristic rendering earlier this year, and we ourselves had a crack at it, albeit with ZL1-inspired styling cues. These efforts have now proven not to be in vain, as Chevrolet has just teased the Silverado ZR2, and of course, we're all itching to see what it will look like. While we don't know for sure just yet, here's a pretty good idea.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Barn Find 1972 Chevy Nova SS Heads To Auction

Ah, the legend of the barn find. If any phrase has been overused in the collector car world in the last decade, it is “barn find.” Every dusty, forgotten, neglected vintage automobile with a shred of collectability has been rolled out of whatever building that housed it, covered in dust, cobwebs, and rats’ nests, and taken to auction without so much as a trip through the local automatic car wash, and touted as a “barn find.”
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

LS9 1967 Chevy Chevelle Is The Best Of All Worlds

Are you ready to experience LS magic in an old-school hero?. Some cars will make you stop in your tracks every time you see one, and for us, the 1967 Chevy Chevelle is one of those cars. It’s often overshadowed by the more muscular body styles that would soon follow, but in the mid-late 1960s Chevelle exudes class, style, and the perfect amount of aggression. Ones like this example, available through OK Classic classic car auction, are a reminder of how impressive the models really are, and this one hides an LS surprise under the hood.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo SS Aero Coupe For Sale

In the mid-1980s, General Motors’ G-Body platform (Chevy Monte Carlo and Pontiac Grand Prix) was being used in NASCAR racing. Well, sort of. The basic body shape was being used. There were few similarities beyond that, but I digress. The body shape had some aerodynamic deficiencies that kept the G-Body cars from being as slippery as Ford’s Thunderbird. In order to bring a lower coefficient of drag to the Monte and GP, in 1986 GM created the Monte Carlo SS Aero Coupe and Grand Prix 2+2. The rear window had a twenty-five degree slope, the trunk lid was much smaller with a flatter spoiler, and the nose was more aerodynamic.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Silverado Loses A Wheel In Epic Drifting Fail

There will always be overconfident, yet incompetent, drivers who want to show off in front of the cameras in car meet events, often ending in disaster and a hefty repair bill. We've lost count of the number of Mustangs that have crashed at car meets, but this time a Chevrolet Silverado has been sacrificed after someone thought it would be a good idea to try and drift on the street. Perhaps he was inspired by Ken Block's tail-happy Hoonitruck that starred in Gymkhana 10.
West Jefferson, NCAshe County's Newspaper

Kool Nites & Hot Rods

WEST JEFFERSON — Classic cars rolled into West Jefferson by the dozen on Saturday, July 17. The convoy of eye-catching rides were part of the monthly cruise-in organized by local car group the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners. The cruise-in, dubbed “Kool Nites & Hot Rods” is held every third Saturday...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Custom-Built 1964 Ford F-750 Dually Is One Cool Vintage Hauler

Ford began producing medium-duty trucks way back in 1948, slotting in between its light-duty pickups and heavy-duty haulers. Those trucks – the F5 and F6 – were eventually renamed the F-500 and F-600, and in the 1960s, the F-700 and F-750 joined the automaker’s medium-duty lineup. This custom 1964 Ford F-750 up for sale at Racing Junk is a fine example of that breed, but it’s also quite different than anything that rolled off a Blue Oval assembly line.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1200-HP Chevy C10 Cuts Loose With Smokey Burnouts

The second-generation Chevy C10 pickup truck is widely recognized as one of America’s favorite small pickups. With classic ‘60s styling combined with easy modability and an awesome powerhouse for its time, this truck swept the nation and steadily climbed up the ladder in automotive enthusiast's minds. This truck is the perfect example of that. Having originally served as a Los Angeles city fire truck, its abilities now extend to a far more fascinating purpose. While it may not be helping to put out fires this truck still deals with a lot of burning rubber. This is the 1,200 horsepower Lucky Costa shop truck and it's an absolute monster.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

2005 Ford GT: A Performance Powerhouse

Celebrate Ford's rich racing history with this GT. Ford has a rich racing history surrounding its iconic GT40 that won "24 Hours of LeMans" four consecutive times from 1966-1969. Decades later, Ford unveiled a GT40 concept car at the Detroit Auto Show back in 2002, and it hyped up car enthusiasts for the possibility of a production mid-engine racecar. Shortly after, Ford released its plan to produce a different version of the GT40 concept car, and the first-gen Ford GT was born.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Rare Canadian-Built 1948 Ford F47 For Sale: Video

The year 1948 marked the beginning of a legend, as that’s when Ford introduced the first F-Series light duty trucks. Known as the Ford F1, Ford referred to the trucks as “Bonus Built”. The same truck, when constructed in one of the sixteen Canadian F-Series factories, was known as the Ford F47.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

A JDM Tuning Legend Created This Racing-Inspired Toyota GR 86 Concept

Nope, this Toyota GR 86 isn't a reference to the thin-soled, pseudo-hipster shoe that swept the nation a few years ago. This TOM'S Co., Ltd. is based in Japan and has been knee-deep in all things Toyota since the 1970s. Back then, talented Toyota factory driver Nobuhide Tachi joined forces with Minoru Oiwa, the head honcho of Toyota's Sports Corner—the predecessor to TRD. The duo, with the help of a few additional backers, would go on to open their Toyota certified tuning outfit and by the late '70s, became widely recognized for their original wheel designs and speed parts.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Tundra Interior Teased As Details Continue To Drip Out

We're not sure, but, with its uber-tedious release of details about the all-new, 2022 Tundra, Toyota just might be vying for a place in the record books, as the company is deep in the throes of conducting what may be one of the longest, most deliberate and intriguing introductions of a highly anticipated vehicle, ever.
California StateMotorTrend Magazine

Is this "California Type R" Integra the Epitome of ’90s Import Nostalgia?

Nguyễn Le (whose Instagram handle is @x.ricer.x) is the owner of this 1998 Acura Integra. He's discovered over the years that people either love or hate the car he refers to as his "Cali Type R". The reactions don't really matter to Le, though. For years he's remained in his own lane and managed to piece together his childhood dream car, complete with all the bits and pieces that some of us would rather forget about.

Comments / 0

Community Policy