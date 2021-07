Needless to say, there is a lot to discuss with Chef Mathew Shea when it comes to this season of Below Deck Mediterranean. So when I hopped on a Zoom call with him from his home in Rhode Island last week, I was sure to address all the biggest dramas, in and out of the galley. “I’m freelancing based out of Rhode Island this summer, a mixture of yachts, charters and stuff in the Hamptons for some clients,” Mathew told me of his current life — of course, in between watching Below Deck Med episodes to find out exactly what he said and did on those drunken nights out.