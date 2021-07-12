Identification requirements for accessing Joint Base Andrews

The nonprofit Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group released a report on Thursday about what they’ve learned from 15 years of issuing “Best Places to Work” reports. “To make the federal government a world-class employer that can compete for a diverse array of talent, the federal employee experience must evolve. And as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, this evolution is even more imperative,” said the report. “Up to a quarter of workers in the U.S. may be thinking of leaving their jobs after the pandemic subsides. To stand a chance of competing with the private sector for this talent, federal leaders must build on the lessons of the past year by placing a heightened focus on engaging employees and addressing their workplace needs.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.