MLB

MLB Home Run Derby Live Stream: Watch All-Star Event Online, On TV

By Dakota Randall
NESN
NESN
 17 days ago
It's time to hit some moonshots through through the thin air at Coors Field. Major League Baseball's top sluggers will compete Monday night in the Home Run...

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBaudacy.com

Blaze Jordan hits most notable Red Sox home run of night

While Pete Alonso was blasting his way to another Home Run Derby championship, 2,000 miles away Blaze Jordan was hitting one single homer that meant a whole lot more to those in the Red Sox organization. Jordan, the Red Sox' third-round pick in last year's Major League Baseball Draft, hit...
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Yankees won the Anthony Rizzo trade. Here’s why.

1B Anthony Rizzo was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees on Thursday, in exchange for Yankees’ prospects RHP Alexander Vizcaino (NYY No. 9 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and OF Kevin Alcantara (No. 12). Chicago is also paying for the remainder of Rizzo’s 2021 salary. If that seems...
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Are Reportedly Targeting Another Slugger Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly making a run after one of the top sluggers in the National League. According to Joel Sherman on the New York Post, Washington Nationals slugger Kyle Schwarber is expected to be traded ahead of Friday’s deadline. And yes, the Yankees reportedly have interest. They’re not alone, though. The Blue Jays and Red Sox may also be in the mix.
MLBFanSided

Padres pitching rotation is filthy and unfair after trading for Max Scherzer

The San Diego Padres’ rotation is no longer fair after they have traded for Max Scherzer. By trading for Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, the San Diego Padres now have arguably the best starting rotation in all of baseball. Re-christened as Slam Diego only a season ago, the Friars have...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers Injury: Alex Cora Provides Update On Red Sox Third Baseman

Breathe easy, Red Sox fans, it doesn’t seem like Rafael Devers’ injury will be long-term. The Boston third baseman was removed from Wednesday’s 4-1 win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the doubleheader after hitting a double off the wall in the fourth inning. Devers appeared to grab his leg and did not return.
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Considering Moving Luke Voit For ‘Salary Room’?

The New York Yankees already made a splash when they traded for Joey Gallo on Wednesday night, but are there more moves to be made?. YES Network’s Jack Curry on Thursday reported first baseman Luke Voit has “drawn interest in trade discussions” that the Yankees have ongoing with “multiple teams.” Voit has been on the injured list since July 16 due to left knee inflammation, but is getting closer to a return.

