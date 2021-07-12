Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Shared the Inspiring Way She Copes With Career Setbacks

Since securing a spot on the U.S. Women's Gymnastic Team for the Tokyo Olympics, Sunisa (aka Suni) Lee has continued to inspire fans from all over the world. But the 18-year-old, Minneapolis native isn't a stranger to setbacks and disappointments in her career, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic meant an extra year of training and preparation for the big games. Add to the mix that Lee experienced significant hardships in her family both before and due to the pandemic, and it's clear that her road to Tokyo has seen plenty of bumps — but it's her hard-won perseverance that makes her so inspiring. (Related: Simone Biles Just Made Gymnastics History Yet Again - and She's So Casual About It)