Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Fiore reports production for quarter

Elko Daily Free Press
 17 days ago

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. announced preliminary production for the quarter ending June 30 was 11,756 gold ounces from the Pan Mine in Nevada, and the company reported crews placed the first ore on a new leach pad in June. The production for the company’ fiscal third quarter was sold...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Production#Vancouver#Fiore Gold Ltd#The Pan Mine#Pan#Clover Nevada Llc#Gold Rock Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Financial ReportsElko Daily Free Press

Kinross earnings down, Round Mountain wall stabilized

Kinross Gold Corp. reported adjusted net earnings for the second quarter of $156.5 million, or 12 cents per share, down from $194 million, or 15 cents per share, in the second quarter of last year, and the company attributed the downturn partially to lower sales of gold equivalent ounces in the 2021 quarter.
Marketsdallassun.com

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (the 'Company') (CSE:ELEM) is pleased to announce it has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus filed with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario (the 'Prospectus'). The Company has also filed its listing statement (the 'Listing Statement') supporting its listing application with the Canadian Securities Exchange ('CSE'). The Company's common shares will begin trading on the CSE on August 3, 2021, under the stock symbol 'ELEM'. A copy of the Prospectus and Listing Statement are available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Fresnillo ups gold and silver production in second quarter

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company added that its quarterly attributable silver production (including Silverstream) increased 9.6% over Q2 2020 to 14,092...
Financial Reportsbuffalonynews.net

Gold Resource Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the 'Company') declared its quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per common share for the third quarter of 2021 payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021. After careful consideration...
Financial Reportsmix929.com

LabCorp’s Q2 profit doubles as non-COVID testing rebounds

(Reuters) – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings reported a 102% jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by recovery in its non-COVID-19 testing business and strong demand for its drug development services. Net income attributable to the company rose to $467.4 million, or $4.76 per share, in the second quarter...
Financial ReportsBangor Daily News

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. reports second quarter results

HOULTON – Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced second-quarter earnings of $2.50 million, or $0.76 per common share. Total assets reached $948.0 million on June 30. This...
EconomyNew York Post

Tesla cruises past estimates, reports electrifying quarter

Electric-car maker Tesla on Monday beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter profit and revenue as record deliveries offset the impact of a prolonged global shortage of chips and raw materials. Shares of the world’s most valuable automaker closed up 2.2 percent, at 657.62, and rose to 667.01 in extended trading.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

Armstrong Flooring Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) has reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Michel Vermette, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continued to improve the business in the second quarter. We delivered 15.5% top-line growth compared to the second quarter 2020, and 12.9% top-line growth versus the first quarter 2021 led by strong Residential and Commercial recoveries, while facing a dynamic supply chain and inflationary environment. These headwinds are unlike any periods experienced in recent decades, and they significantly limited our ability to progress further against our long-term sales and EBITDA goals.
BusinessElko Daily Free Press

Fiore closes Illipah purchase

VANCOUVER – Fiore Gold Ltd. announced the company has completed acquisition of a 100% interest in the past-producing Illipah gold mine in White Pine County roughly 22 miles northeast of the Fiore’s Gold Rock exploration project. “Planning is well under way for an initial exploration program at Illipah, with fieldwork...
Financial Reportsaustinnews.net

Chesapeake Financial Shares Reports Second Quarter Earnings

The Buck Stays Here - invest in your community bank. KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / On behalf of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (parent company of both Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management), Jeffrey M. Szyperski, Chairman of the Board & CEO, reported earnings for the second quarter of 2021 of $3,967,880, a 93% increase over the second quarter of 2020. The reported earnings per share were $1.903 fully diluted compared to $1.097 through the second quarter of 2020. The drivers of the large increase were a 26% increase in net interest income after the provision for loan losses and a 39% increase in total noninterest income, both being partially offset by a 7% increase in total noninterest expense. Total assets ended the quarter at $1,292,730,673, a 16% increase over June 30, 2020.
Arkansas Statemagnoliareporter.com

Arkansas milk production unchanged from last quarter

Arkansas milk production during the April - June 2021 quarter was 17.0 million pounds, down 6 percent from the same period in 2020 but unchanged from the January - March quarter. The average number of milk cows on farms during the quarter was 5,000 head, unchanged from the same period...
Financial ReportsPlumas County News

Plumas Bank reports record earnings for two quarters

Plumas Bancorp, the parent company of Plumas Bank, announced its earnings during the second quarter of 2021 of $4.5 million, representing an increase of $1.3 million from the same quarter in 2020. For the six months that ended June 30, 2021, the bank reported net income of $8.9 million, an...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (RIG) - Get Report today issued a quarterly Fleet Status Report that provides the current status of, and contract information for, the company's fleet of offshore drilling rigs. This quarter's report includes the following updates:. Deepwater Invictus - Customer exercised...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Champions Oncology Reports Quarterly Revenue of $10.6 Million

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2021 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR), engaged in creating transformative technology solutions to be utilized in drug discovery and development, today announced its financial results for the year and fourth fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Frontera Announces Expected Second Quarter Production Results

REVISES PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 37,500-39,500 BOE/D. INCREASES ANTICIPATED OPERATING EBITDA TO $325-$375 MILLION. TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today announced its expected second quarter production results and updated its production guidance for 2021. All values in this news release are in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy