Miller-Trapp, Cliff projects updated

The City of Sun Prairie has recently updated the MIller-Trapp and Cliff street construction projects. The contractor will be working on water services July 13, they are waiting on the safe water results from July 12. The water service installations should be completed by the end of the week. The contractor should be contacting you regarding water service interruption. They will need to shut off water for approximately 2.5 - 3 hours to switch residents to the new water main.