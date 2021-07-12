Cancel
Sun Prairie, WI

Miller-Trapp, Cliff projects updated

By Chris Mertes spedit@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Sun Prairie has recently updated the MIller-Trapp and Cliff street construction projects. The contractor will be working on water services July 13, they are waiting on the safe water results from July 12. The water service installations should be completed by the end of the week. The contractor should be contacting you regarding water service interruption. They will need to shut off water for approximately 2.5 - 3 hours to switch residents to the new water main.

