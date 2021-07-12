City planning to close North Bird between Main and Windsor starting July 22
The City of Sun Prairie recently announced its North Bird Street concrete pavement project between Main and Windsor Streets will begin on Thursday, July 22. City staff engineer Clint Christenson said the contractor plans to begin construction on the North Bird Street Concrete Pavement Project on July 22. The scope of the project is to replace the asphalt pavement with concrete pavement between West Main Street and Windsor Street.www.hngnews.com
Comments / 0