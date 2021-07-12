Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

The Worst Chick-Fil-A Menu Item Might Surprise You

By Felix Behr
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know what Chick-fil-A does well. The year of various chicken sandwich launches was inspired by an attempt Popeye's made to take part of the market Chick-fil-A has dominated. However, no menu has deep fried the platonic ideal of a contented coronary, so instead of focusing on what we already know, we thought we'd ask what Chick-fil-A offers that does not inspire the fanatical worship it commands. We polled 649 U.S. residents to find out which food you find least appetizing from the famous chicken chain.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Chicken Sandwich#Salad#Chicken Nuggets#Food Drink#Grilled Nuggets#The Washington Post#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink You Should Never Order at McDonald's

Fun fact: McDonald's isn't just known for its burgers. The leader of fast food also has a wide-ranging, thorough beverage menu that helps diversify its options. From a bevy of sodas and iced teas to lemonades, milkshakes, juices, fruit slushies, milks, and smoothies, the chain also has its McCafe menu, which boasts everything from coffee to macchiatos, cappuccinos, lattes, americanos, iced coffees, frappes, and hot chocolate.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsNewsweek

You Can Now Get Free McDonald's Fries Forever. Yes, You Read That Right.

Let's face it, millions of people from all walks of life love McDonald's. According to Statista, McDonald's has the largest number of fast-food restaurants in the U.S. with a total of 13,387 locations. There are over 38,000 McDonald's restaurants across the world and the company pulled in 21 billion dollars in revenue in 2019.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Chicken Sandwich to Order at Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is known for its tender, juicy chicken nuggets, iconic waffle fries, and those chicken sandwiches. With all these yummy options, it's not always easy to spot right away which menu items are the best for you, healthwise. This is especially true when you're really in the mood for a sandwich.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly Half Of Fans Agree This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Service

It's no secret that some fast food restaurants are far favored over others to the point of having cult-like followings. The reason for such popularity tends to go beyond the food itself. Despite many fast food chains' attempts to join the chicken sandwich wars or serve a signature dish or sauce that keeps customers coming back for more, the quality of service that fast food restaurants provide is also important. No one wants to sit in a line forever. That's why Mashed took a survey to find out just which fast food restaurant provides the best service to customers.
RestaurantsPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Arby's Just Quietly Discontinued These 6 Menu Items

Arby's has recently launched brand new fries and chicken nuggets, but the new items aren't the only menu changes you'll see on your next trip. According to Brand Eating, the chain has discontinued six items in recent months, and most of those cuts have flown under the radar—so they'll be quite a surprise.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Over 50% Of Fans Agree This Is The Best Burger King Menu Item

There are plenty of places to turn to when a quick trip through the drive-thru sounds better than spending time in the kitchen to whip up a full meal. Among the choices of fast food hot spots, Burger King remains one of the more popular establishments. In fact, the Florida-based restaurant is the second-largest hamburger chain in the world, serving more than 11 million people daily across its 18,600-plus worldwide locations (via Statista and Burger King). And that got us to thinking, what is it that all those customers regard as the premier item on the BK menu?
RestaurantsPosted by
Best Life

Wendy's Is Permanently Getting Rid of This Menu Item

When you pull up to the drive-thru, you know some fast food items will always be around, like a burger, fries, and soda. Then there are others that are fleeting and only on the menu for a limited time, like the McRib at McDonald's or a Girl Scout cookie-themed blizzard at Dairy Queen. But there's nothing more disappointing than the feeling of going to order something you've been eating for years, only to learn that it's not just sold out for the day, but gone for good. Recently, that's exactly what happened to customers at Wendy's, who realized that locations across the country are no longer selling one beloved item. And it turns out, it's about to be gone for good. Read on to find out what the fast food chain is getting rid of permanently and how fans are responding.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

8 Secrets Burger King Doesn't Want You to Know

Anyone who enjoys dining out knows that many restaurants have secret menu items, menu hacks, items to avoid, and even a best time to order. And the same can be said about beloved fast-food chains. Including the one and only Burger King. Fortunately, at many of your favorite spots—including BK—employees...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy